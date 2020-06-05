COVID-19: Six weeks without new cases – more than 10.000 tests conducted

Six weeks have passed since the last cases in the Faroe Islands were discovered on 22 April, and the last 3.733 tests conducted – about 40 percent – have all come back negative.

On Thursday, the Ministry of Health announced that they have now conducted more than 10.000 tests – 10.003 to be exact.

Chief medical officer Lars Fodgaard Møller has said that one cannot equate the number of tests to the number of people tested, as some have been tested more than once. However, if one assumes that people have only been tested once, that would mean the Faroese health authorities have tested 19 percent of the population (which was 52.428 on 1 April).

