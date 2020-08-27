COVID-19: Six days without domestic cases

916 tests were conducted on Wednesday, and all samples came back negative. Hence the Faroe Islands can celebrate its sixth day in a row without any domestic cases.

The number of confirmed cases is still 411, but one recovery has been announced since Wednesday, meaning a total of 358 have now recovered. The current number of active cases is therefore 53.

Two COVID-19 patients are currently hospitalized, but none of them are in the intensive care unit.

A total of 90.706 tests have now been conducted. 121 people are currently in quarantine.

—–

CORONA AID FOR LOCAL.FO! ($10/month)

Due to the Corona virus, Local.fo is asking it’s many readers to consider start paying small amounts for their dose of the latest local news from the Faroe Islands.

Local.fo currently has only 25 supporters who are making small monthly financial contributions. All funds go towards steering through the Corona times and making Local.fo better! Due to the Corona virus, Local.fo is asking it’s many readers to consider start paying small amounts for their dose of the latest local news from the Faroe Islands.Local.fo currently has25 supporters who are makingmonthly financial contributions. All funds go towards steering through the Corona times and making Local.fo better! CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION —–