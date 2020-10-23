COVID-19: Quarantine shortened to 10 days

From now on, people who have to self-isolate or go into quarantine because they’ve either contracted COVID-19 or have been in contact with someone who has, will only have to stay isolated for ten days instead of 14, the Epidemics Commission has decided.

The new guidelines also apply to those, who are already in isolation, the Ministry of Health announced on Thursday.

However, if you are in quarantine because you’ve contracted COVID-19 you have to be symptom free for three days before you are released from quarantine, regardless of how long you’ve been isolated.

– If the authorities have asked you to isolate yourself, it is recommended that you also get tested after six days, but if that result is negative, it does not release you from quarantine, the Ministry of Health says.

If you’ve been in a country with a high infection rate (50 cases per 100.000 population), you should get tested again on the sixth day after your arrival and be especially cautious for the first 14 days of your stay. In this case, it is recommended that you follow the public guidelines regarding social distancing and good hygiene and stay away from large gatherings.

Currently, 60 people are in quarantine in the Faroe Islands.