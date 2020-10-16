COVID-19: Person who tested positive on Thursday was present at crowded bar last weekend

One of the COVID-19 cases, which was confirmed on Thursday was in Klaksvík, which has led to long rows outside the local test center today.

The person in question had visited the bar Jacqson last Saturday night, which was the bar’s last night open.

On this occasion, many locals stopped by the establishment. On Friday, the police told Kringvarp Føroya that about 250 guests were inside the bar and an equal number of people could be found right outside.

Jacqson closed at 3 AM.

Today, 35 people went into quarantine, meaning the current number of quarantined people in the Faroe Islands is now 80.

The infected person tested positive on Thursday upon arrival in the Faroe Islands after a trip abroad.

Klaksvík hasn’t had many COVID-19 cases during this second wave. Since 1 July, only four cases have been registered in the Northern Islands.

The current number of active cases in the Faroe Islands is 11.

