COVID-19: Over 3.000 negative test results in a row

It’s been over a month since the last cases were discovered in the Faroe Islands, and a total of 9.288 tests have now been conducted.

According to the Ministry of Health, the past 3.018 tests have come back with negative results.

According to worldometers.info the Faroe Islands is among the countries, which has conducted the most tests per million population. The Faroe Islands has, with a population of 52.428, conducted 177.157 tests per million population.

Chief medical officer of the Faroe Islands, Lars Fodgaard Møller, says that one cannot equate the number of tests conducted with the number of people tested, as some have been tested more than once, but he doesn’t think there is a significant difference between the two.

If each person had only been tested once, however, the number of tests would amount to 17,7 percent of the total population.

CORONA AID FOR LOCAL.FO! ($10/month)

Due to the Corona virus, Local.fo is asking it’s many readers to consider start paying small amounts for their dose of the latest local news from the Faroe Islands.

Local.fo currently has only 28 supporters who are making small monthly financial contributions. All funds go towards steering through the Corona times and making Local.fo better! CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION