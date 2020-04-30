COVID-19: Only three active cases left in the Faroe Islands

It’s now been a week since the last case was found in the Faroe Islands, meaning the total number of confirmed cases remains 187. Meanwhile, 184 people have now recovered. This brings the number of active cases down to three.

No one is currently hospitalized with COVID-19, and 19 people remain in quarantine.

A total of 6.963 tests have been conducted in the Faroe Islands.

