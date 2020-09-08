COVID-19: Only four active cases left

According to latest statistics, the Faroe Islands only have four active COVID-19 cases left.

Since Sunday, 30 new recoveries have been announced, meaning 409 of the 413 confirmed cases have ended in a recovery. Among them are 29 sailors from the Russian vessel Yantarnyy who tested positive two weeks ago.

Seven people are still in quarantine, and one COVID-19 patient is still hospitalized.

A total of 102.850 tests have now been conducted in the Faroe Islands.

