COVID-19: One week without domestic cases

It has now been a week without new domestic cases in the Faroe Islands. 1.087 tests were conducted yesterday, and all samples were negative. The total number of tests conducted is 91.793.

Three additional recoveries have been announced, meaning the number of active cases has been lowered to 50.

A total of 411 cases have been confirmed in the Faroe Islands, of which 361 have already recovered.

Two COVID-19 patients are still hospitalized, but neither of them are in the intensive care unit. 90 people are left in quarantine.

—–

