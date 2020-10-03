COVID-19: One new case

On Friday, one new case was confirmed, according to the Ministry of Health.

The person in question is a part of the same chain of infection, which the chief medical officer has been following.

A total of 133.306 tests have now been conducted in the Faroe Islands, 1.052 of which were conducted on Friday.

A total of 473 cases have now been confirmed in the Faroe Islands, of which 432 have already recovered. This leaves 41 active cases.

198 people are currently in quarantine and no one is currently hospitalized.

