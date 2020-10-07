COVID-19: One new case – One person discharged from hospital

On Tuesday, one new COVID-19 case was confirmed, according to most recent statistics from the Ministry of Health.

The person in question has now been isolated.

A total of 135.890 tests have now been confirmed in the Faroe Islands, 619 of which were conducted on Wednesday.

476 cases have now been confirmed, of which 452 have recovered. This leaves 24 active cases.

Since Wednesday, one COVID-19 patient has been discharged from the hospital, meaning one patient is currently hospitalized with COVID-19.

117 people are in quarantine.

