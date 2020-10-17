COVID-19: One new case

On Friday, one new COVID-19 case was confirmed in the Faroe Islands, according to most recent statistics. The person in question is part of a chain of infection, which the chief medical officer is following.

A total of 144.882 tests have been conducted so far, 1.503 of which were conducted on Friday.

A total of 483 cases have been confirmed in the Faroe Islands, of which 472 have recovered, which leaves 11 active cases..

69 people are currently in quarantine, and no one is hospitalized with COVID-19.

—–

WEEKLY LIVESTREAM SHOW! Once our Patreon reaches $1000, we’ll host a weekly show with interesting Faroese guests, Faroese music, your questions answered, and much more! Local.fo currently has only 26 supporters who are making small monthly financial contributions. All funds go towards making Local.fo better! CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION —–