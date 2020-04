The total number of confirmed cases in the Faroe Islands is now 184 – one more than yesterday.

The total number of recoveries is now 120 – 13 more than yesterday. This brings the number of active cases down to 64, the lowest it has been since 17 March.

Two people are currently hospitalized with the disease – one more than yesterday. A total of 5.035 tests have been conducted, and 263 people are currently in quarantine.