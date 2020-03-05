COVID-19: One confirmed case and 14 people quarantined

Yesterday the Faroese health authorities confirmed the first case of COVID-19 in the Faroe Islands – a man from Hoyvík (a suburb of Tórshavn). The man had caught the virus at a conference in Paris, and he and his family are currently quarantined.

According to Faroese Health Authorities, a total of 14 people are currently being quarantined. Seven people, who for various reasons can’t stay in their homes, are currently quarantined at Hotel Vágar.

For the last couple of days there has also been an increase in the demand for hand sanitizer. According to Tjaldurs Apotek in Tórshavn, they are currently completely out of hand sanitizer.

Kemilux, Faroese producer of cleaning agents, has also noticed an increase in demand for their products, and according to Kringvarp Føroya, the company is currently under a lot of pressure to produce more.