COVID-19: Number of new cases drops – number of recoveries soar

In the last 24 hours, four new COVID-19 cases were registered in the Faroe Islands, meaning the country now has a total of 122 confirmed cases. The number of new cases is a bit higher today than yesterday, but compared to last week, the number has decreased significantly.

A total of 33 people have now recovered from the disease – ten more than yesterday. This means that for the second day in a row, the total number of active cases has dropped. The current number of active cases is 89.

Sadly, while the number of active cases goes down, the number of patients hospitalised with COVID-19 has grown. Yesterday the first COVID-19 patient was admitted to the hospital, and later that day, a second patient was as well. One patient is in their late 30s, and the other is around 80. As of last night, neither of them were in critical condition.

2.482 tests have been conducted so far, and 699 people are currently in quarantine.