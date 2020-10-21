COVID-19: Number of active cases lowered to 15

For the second time in a week, the Faroe Islands have a day with no new COVID-19 cases.

No new cases were confirmed on Tuesday, according to recent statistics, meaning the number of confirmed cases remains the same – 488.

However, one additional recovery has been reported, meaning the number of active cases has been lowered to 15.

A total of 147.786 tests have been conducted in the Faroe Islands, 675 of which were conducted on Thursday.

61 people are currently in quarantine, and no one is hospitalized with COVID-19.