COVID-19: Number of active cases is now 13

Two new COVID-19 cases were confirmed on Saturday, according to most recent statistics.

In both cases the infected person was a traveller who was tested upon arrival in the Faroe Islands. They have both been isolated.

145.700 tests have been conducted in the Faroe Islands, of which 818 were conducted on Saturday.

With these new cases, a total of 485 cases have been confirmed in the Faroe Islands. 472 have already recovered, leaving 13 active cases.

64 people are currently in quarantine, and no one is hospitalized with COVID-19.

—–

WEEKLY LIVESTREAM SHOW! Once our Patreon reaches $1000, we’ll host a weekly show with interesting Faroese guests, Faroese music, your questions answered, and much more! Local.fo currently has only 26 supporters who are making small monthly financial contributions. All funds go towards making Local.fo better! CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION —–