COVID-19: No new case in over a week – 18 active cases left

It’s been over a week since the last COVID-19 case was discovered in the Faroe Islands. The number of confirmed cases has remained 184 since 6 April, but the number of active cases keeps declining as more people recover.

The current number of active cases is now 18, after 166 people have recovered from the disease.

A total of 5.677 tests have been conducted so far. No patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, and 85 people are still in quarantine.

