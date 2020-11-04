COVID-19: Fourth consecutive day without a new case

With many European countries having major trouble with a new wave of COVID-19 cases, such situation has not occurred in the Faroe Islands as of yet.

On Wednesday, the Ministry of Health announced that all 374 tests which had been conducted on Tuesday were negative. That means the Faroe Islands experienced a fourth consecutive day without any new case.

Up until now, a total 155,691 COVID-19 tests have been conducted in the Faroe Islands. Of these 495 cases have been confirmed, of which 490 have recovered, leaving the current number of active cases at five.