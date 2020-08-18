COVID-19: Four new cases, six new recoveries and two new hospitalizations

On Monday, four new COVID-19 cases were discovered in the Faroe Islands, according to the newest statistics from the Ministry of Health. One of them was a traveller who was tested at Vágar Airport.

A total of 73.898 tests have now been conducted in the Faroe Islands, 1.552 of which were conducted yesterday. Out of 1.552 tests, only four came back positive.

The total number of confirmed cases in the Faroe Islands is now 377. In addition to the four new cases, six new recoveries were also announced, meaning a total of 235 have now recovered from the infection. This leaves 142 active cases, which is two less than the day before.

The number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients has doubled since Monday. Four people are now hospitalized at the National Hospital, and one of them is in the intensive care unit, according to website corona.fo.

