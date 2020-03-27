COVID-19: Four new cases, seven recoveries and two hospitalizations

In the last 24 hours four new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in the Faroe Islands, meaning the total number of confirmed cases is now 144.

According to the latest statistics from the Faroese Ministry of Health, a total of 3.120 tests have been conducted so far, and a 100 people are currently waiting for their test results.

On Wednesday it was announced that the first two COVID-19 patients to be hospitalized in the Faroe Islands had been discharged, but on Thursday, it was announced that two new patients had taken their place.

The total number of recoveries is now 54, hence the current number of active cases is 90 – three less than yesterday. The current number of people in quarantine is 507.