Society

COVID-19: Four new cases, one recovery and two hospital discharges

Agnar Prestá / Portal.foBy

According to the newest statistics, the Faroe Islands currently has 98 active COVID-19 cases.

This morning, the chief medical officer of the Faroe Islands announced that the total number of confirmed cases is now 173 – four more than yesterday. Another person has also recovered from the disease, bringing the total number of recoveries to 75.

Two COVID-19 patients have also been discharged from the hospital, meaning there is currently one person still hospitalized.

So far, 4.287 tests have been conducted, and 374 people are currently in quarantine.

