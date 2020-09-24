COVID-19: Four new cases – Number of active cases is now 39

According to most recent statistics, four new COVID-19 cases were confirmed on Wednesday, meaning the total number of confirmed cases is now 455.

The newest cases are all people who contracted the virus in the Faroe Islands, and they are all a part of the same chain of infection. They’ve all been isolated.

124.248 COVID-19 tests have now been conducted in the Faroe Islands, of which 1.884 were conducted on Wednesday.

The current number of active cases is 39, and 220 people are currently in quarantine.

Currently, no one is hospitalized with COVID-19.

