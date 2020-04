The total number of confirmed cases in the Faroe Islands is now 177 – four more than yesterday.

According to the Ministry of Health, an additional six recoveries have also been confirmed, meaning the total number of recoveries is now 81. Hence the current number of active cases in the Faroe Islands is 96.

One person is still hospitalized with the disease, and 355 people are currently in quarantine. A total of 4.512 tests have been conducted.