COVID-19 forces Eivør to postpone planned fall tour

This fall, Eivør Pálsdóttir was supposed to go on her SEGL TOUR.

She was due to perform in Russia, the Czech Republic, Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Polland and other contries.

However, on Friday she regretfully announced that the tour had been postponed to the fall of 2021 due to the COVID-19 restrictions.

On Facebook she wrote:

My dear friends,

The moment I had feared has come upon me.

I am so utterly sad to let you know that unfortunately my ‘SEGL ALBUM TOUR’ has to be postponed to next year due to the COVID crisis. My team of bookers and promoters and us have held out as long as possible and had hoped the tour can go ahead as planned but sadly it still is too early for any meaningful touring to go ahead at this stage due to ongoing restrictions. My heart is so heavy to have to tell you this as I have been looking so much forward to sharing these live moments with you again.

But THE GOOD NEWS is that we have already confirmed dates for next year. Everyone who has ordered tickets can either hold on to them for next years’ shows or of course claim refunds from your local ticket provider.

I want my tour to be an amazing and all encompassing experience for all of us but we’ll just have to wait a little longer I am afraid.

One thing I promise you is that when we finally do meet again on the other side of all this, it will be even more passionate and heart-full and wild than ever before <3

Eivør x

—–

CORONA AID FOR LOCAL.FO! ($10/month)

Due to the Corona virus, Local.fo is asking it’s many readers to consider start paying small amounts for their dose of the latest local news from the Faroe Islands.

Local.fo currently has only 25 supporters who are making small monthly financial contributions. All funds go towards steering through the Corona times and making Local.fo better! Due to the Corona virus, Local.fo is asking it’s many readers to consider start paying small amounts for their dose of the latest local news from the Faroe Islands.Local.fo currently has25 supporters who are makingmonthly financial contributions. All funds go towards steering through the Corona times and making Local.fo better! CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION —–