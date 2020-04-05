COVID-19: For the first time since mid-March – a day with no new cases

The total number of cases in the Faroe Islands is the same as it was yesterday – 181. According to the Faroese health authorities no new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in the last 24 hours – for the first time since 12 March.

However, six new recoveries have been announced, bringing the total number of recoveries to 99 and the number of active cases down to 82.

One person has also been discharged from the hospital, meaning only one person with COVID-19 is currently hospitalized.

4.890 tests have been conducted so far, and 314 people are currently in quarantine.