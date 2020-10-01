COVID-19: Five new cases

On Wednesday, five new COVID-19 cases were confirmed in the Faroe Islands, according to most recent statistics from the Ministry of Health.

All five have contracted the virus in the Faroe Islands, and they’re all part of the same chain of infection, which the chief medical officer is currently following.

A total of 131.130 COVID-19 tests have now been conducted in the Faroe Islands, of which 1.006 were conducted on Wednesday.

The total number of confirmed cases in the Faroe Islands is now 472, of which 429 have already recovered. This leaves 43 active cases. 198 are currently in quarantine, but no one is currently hospitalized.

