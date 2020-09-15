COVID-19: Five new cases confirmed

On Monday, five additional COVID-19 cases were confirmed in the Faroe Islands.

According to the Ministry of Health, four of them contracted the virus in the Faroe Islands, and they are a part of the same chain of infection, which the chief medical officer has been aware of. The fifth case was a person who tested positive at the airport, a traveller not residing in the Faroe Islands.

All five cases have been isolated.

The total number of confirmed cases in the Faroe Islands is now 428, of which 412 have already recovered. This means that the number of active cases is currently 16.

A total of 110.588 tests have now been conducted, and 57 people are in quarantine. No one is currently hospitalized with COVID-19.

