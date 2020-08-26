COVID-19: Five days without domestic cases

The total number of COVID-19 cases registered in the Faroe Islands is now 411, of which 357 have already recovered. This brings the number of active cases down to 54.

According to the ministry of health, there have been no domestic cases confirmed in the past five days, however 29 sailors aboard the Russian trawler Yantarnyy, which was docked in Kollafjørður, tested positive earlier this week, along with a traveller who arrived via Vágar Airport. In the case of the latter, it was an old infection, according to the chief medical officer, Lars Fodgaard Møller.

A total of 89.790 tests have now been conducted in the Faroe Islands, and 128 people are currently in quarantine.

Two COVID-19 patients are currently hospitalized at the National Hospital, but none of them are in the intensive care unit.

The 54 active cases include, as previously mentioned, 29 sailors from Yantarnyy and two members of the delegation from Slovakian football team ŠK Slovan Bratislava, which tested positive after arriving in the Faroe Islands last week.

