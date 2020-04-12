COVID-19: Five days without a new case – Number of active cases lowered to 27

Since Tuesday, the number of confirmed cases in the Faroe Islands has remained 184. While the number of confirmed cases remains stagnant, recovery numbers are soaring.

According to the Ministry of Health, 157 people have now recovered from COVID-19, meaning only 27 active cases remain.

During Easter, very few tests are being conducted, hence the next update on the situation will arrive on Tuesday, 14 April. The total number of tests conducted so far is 5.509.

125 people are currently in quarantine. Currently, no one is hospitalized with the disease.

