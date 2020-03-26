COVID-19: Eight new cases, nine recoveries and two discharges from the hospital

This morning, the chief medical officer of the Faroe Islands announced that eight new cases of COVID-19 had been registered, meaning the total number of confirmed cases is now 140.

According to the newest statistics, an additional nine people have recovered from the disease – meaning the total number of recoveries is now 47.

So far, two COVID-19 patients have been hospitalised, and on Wednesday night it was announced that they had both been discharged. Neither of them were ever in critical condition.

A total of 2.859 tests have been conducted in the Faroe Islands so far, and the number of active COVID-19 cases is currently 93 – one less than yesterday. 556 people are in quarantine.