COVID-19: Down to six active cases

According to the latest statistics, The Faroe Islands are now down to six active cases after 181 people have recovered from COVID-19.

A total of 6.730 tests have been conducted, and 40 people are still waiting for their test results.

The Faroe Islands have not had any new cases for the past six days, although at least eight people have tested positive a second time in the last couple of weeks, but they are not considered new cases.

46 people are currently in quarantine, and no one is currently hospitalized with COVID-19.

CORONA AID FOR LOCAL.FO! ($10/month)

Due to the Corona virus, Local.fo is asking it’s many readers to consider start paying small amounts for their dose of the latest local news from the Faroe Islands.

Local.fo currently has only 22 supporters who are making small monthly financial contributions. All funds go towards steering through the Corona times and making Local.fo better! CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION