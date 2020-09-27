COVID-19: Down to 37 active cases – One hospitalized

On Saturday, for the first time in a while, no new cases were confirmed in the Faroe Islands, according to most recent statistics.

The total number of confirmed cases in the Faroe Islands is therefore still 460, but since Saturday, six additional recoveries have been announced, meaning a total of 423 people have now recovered.

The current number of active cases is 37, and one person is currently hospitalized.

The Faroe Islands have conducted 127.384 COVID-19 tests. 223 people are still in quarantine.

