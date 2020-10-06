COVID-19: Down to 23 active cases – Two people hospitalized

According to most recent statistics, no new cases were confirmed on Monday, which means the number of confirmed cases in the Faroe Islands is still 475.

However, the number of active cases has gone down to 23, after 11 new recoveries have been announced since Monday. This means that a total of 452 COVID-19 patients have recovered.

135.102 tests have now been conducted in the Faroe Islands, of which 1.032 were conducted on Monday.

Since Monday, another COVID-19 patient has been hospitalized, meaning the number of patients hospitalized is now two.

122 people are in quarantine.

