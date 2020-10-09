COVID-19: Down to 18 active cases

Since Thursday, three people have officially recovered from COVID-19, while no new cases have been confirmed. This means the number of active cases has now been lowered to 18.

137.687 tests have now been conducted in the Faroe Islands, of which 728 were conducted on Thursday.

Last time the number of active cases was this low in the Faroe Islands was on 18 September. When the number was at its highest, there were 147 active cases in the Faroe Islands (this was back when sailors on foreign vessels docked in the Faroe Islands were included in the country’s statistics).

112 people are currently in quarantine, and no one is currently hospitalized with COVID-19.

—–

WEEKLY LIVESTREAM SHOW! Once our Patreon reaches $1000, we’ll host a weekly show with interesting Faroese guests, Faroese music, your questions answered, and much more! Local.fo currently has only 26 supporters who are making small monthly financial contributions. All funds go towards making Local.fo better! CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION —–