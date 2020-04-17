COVID-19: Down to 13 active cases – People still encouraged to practice social distancing

No new cases have been discovered in the Faroe Islands since 6 April. 81 tests were conducted yesterday and they were all negative, the Ministry of Health says.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases is still 184, and as of Friday morning, 171 of them have recovered, leaving 13 active cases – two less than yesterday. None of them are hospitalized.

Because of this recent positive development, daycares and schools will partially reopen on Monday. This, however, does not mean that all the measures put in place to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus should be ignored, Prime Minister Bárður á Steig Nielsen reminded the public at a press conference on Thursday.

These measures will remain in place till 7 May at least, hence people are still encouraged to practice social distancing.

A total of 5.846 tests have been conducted in the Faroe Islands, and 34 people remain quarantined.

