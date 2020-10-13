COVID-19: Down to 12 active cases

It has been almost a week since a new COVID-19 case was confirmed in the Faroe Islands, and while the number of confirmed cases remains stagnant, the number of active cases and people in quarantine is on the decline.

According to most recent statistics, 477 cases have been confirmed in the Faroe Islands, of which 465 have recovered. This leaves 12 active cases.

The number of people in quarantine is currently 70. No one is currently hospitalized with COVID-19.

141.174 tests have been conducted in the Faroe Islands

Source: Corona.fo

