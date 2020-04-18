COVID-19: Down to 11 active cases and 33 people in quarantine

According to the newest statistics from the Ministry of Health, the Faroe Islands is down to 11 active cases.

136 tests were conducted yesterday, but no new cases were found. However, two additional recoveries have been announced, and one person has been released from quarantine, meaning the number of people in quarantine is now 33.

Since 28 February, 5.981 tests have been conducted.

The total number of confirmed cases has remained 184 for the past 12 days, and 173 people have now recovered. No one is currently hospitalized with COVID-19.

CORONA AID FOR LOCAL.FO! ($5/month)

Due to the Corona virus, Local.fo is asking it’s many readers to consider start paying small amounts for their dose of the latest local news from the Faroe Islands.

Local.fo currently has only 18 supporters who are making small monthly financial contributions. All funds go towards steering through the Corona times and making Local.fo better! CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION