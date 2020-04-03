COVID-19: Current number of recoveries exceeds number of active cases

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the Faroe Islands is now 179, the chief medical officer of the Faroe Islands announced on Friday morning.

In the last 24 hours, only one person has tested positive for COVID-19. On Thursday morning it was announced that the current number of confirmed cases was 177, but according to the chief medical officer, that number has since been amended to 178.

Since yesterday, another ten recoveries have been confirmed, meaning the total number of recoveries is now 91. Hence the number of recoveries now exceeds the current number of active cases, which is 88. This is the lowest number of active cases in two weeks.

According to the latest statistics, a total of 4.653 tests have been conducted, and 344 people are currently in quarantine. One person is still hospitalized.