COVID-19: Current number of active cases is now 18

On Thursday, one new COVID-19 case was registered in the Faroe Islands, and the infected person has been placed in isolation.

With this newest case, a total of 430 cases have now been confirmed in the Faroe Islands, and 412 of them have already recovered. This means that the current number of active cases is 18.

A total of 113.394 tests have now been conducted in the Faroe Islands.

59 people are in quarantine.

