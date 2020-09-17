COVID-19: Current number of active cases is 17

On Wednesday, one new COVID-19 case was confirmed in the Faroe Islands, bringing the total number of cases to 429.

412 people have already recovered, which leaves 17 active cases.

The new case is a person who contracted the disease in the Faroe Islands. The person is a part of a chain of infection that the chief medical officer is aware of. The person has been placed in quarantine.

112.530 tests have now been conducted.

60 people are currently in quarantine.

