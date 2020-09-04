COVID-19: Another traveller tests positive at Vágar Airport

On Wednesday, one person tested positive for COVID-19 at the airport, and on Thursday yet another traveller tested positive for COVID-19 at Vágar Airport.

Unlike the case on Wednesday, which was a Faroese citizen, the newest case is a foreign traveller, who has now been isolated.

A total of 413 people have now tested positive for COVID-19 in the Faroe Islands, and 379 of them have recovered. This leaves 34 active cases, of which 29 are sailors from the Russian trawler Yantarnyy.

Two people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, and 36 people are currently in quarantine.

A total of 101.208 tests have now been conducted in the Faroe Islands.

