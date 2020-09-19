COVID-19: Another new case confirmed

On Friday, yet another COVID-19 case was discovered in the Faroe Islands.

The person in question contracted the virus in the Faroe Islands, but its origin is yet unclear.

The total number of confirmed cases in the Faroe Islands is now 431, of which 412 have already recovered. This leaves 19 active cases.

114.435 tests have been conducted in the Faroe Islands so far, and 59 people are currently in quarantine.

