The total number of confirmed cases in the Faroe Islands is still 184 – the same as yesterday.

A total of 118 tests have been conducted since Tuesday morning, but no new cases were found.

The total number of recoveries is now 131, meaning the current number of active cases has been lowered to 53, the lowest it has been since 16 March.

One person is currently hospitalized with COVID-19. 5.153 tests have been conducted so far, 214 people are currently in quarantine.