COVID-19: A whole week without new cases – Number of active cases lowered to 21

The number of confirmed cases in the Faroe Islands is still 184, as no new cases have been found since 6 April.

According to the Ministry of Health, no one is currently hospitalized with COVID-19, and 163 people have now recovered. This means that the number of active cases has been lowered to 21.

A total of 5.602 tests have been conducted in the Faroe Islands since 28 February. 102 people are currently in quarantine.

