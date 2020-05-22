COVID-19: A month without new cases

The number of people currently infected in the Faroe Islands is still zero, after the last recovery was announced on 8 May, and Friday marks exactly one month since the last cases were discovered in the Faroe Islands.

The number of tests conducted has now reached 9.084, and according to the Ministry of Health, the results of the last 2.814 tests have been negative. Hence, the total number of cases remains 187.

Of the 187 people who tested positive for COVID-19, only a handful of them were hospitalized and none of them needed intensive care.

