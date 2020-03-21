COVID-19: 92 confirmed cases and 14 people recovered

301 tests were conducted yesterday, and as a result, 12 people tested positive for COVD-19, bringing the total number of cases in the Faroe Islands up to 92.

In addition to the 12 new cases, the Faroese Ministry of Health also announced that an additional 11 people had recovered, meaning a total of 14 people in the Faroe Islands have now recovered.

The people who’ve recovered have all been released from quarantine. For health officials to consider a person recovered, the person has to have shown no symptoms for the past 48 hours. For this reason, people who’ve contracted the virus and recovered can be released from quarantine sooner than the people they’ve been in contact with, says Bjarni á Steig, chief physician.