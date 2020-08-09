COVID-19: 88 active cases, 215 recoveries and 900 people quarantined

On Wednesday 38 new COVID-19 cases were registered in the Faroe Islands, which is the most cases the Faroe Islands have ever recorded in one day. Since then, however, the number of new cases has gone down.

On Thursday, 16 new cases were registered, and on Friday, eight new cases were registered. According to the Ministry of Health, there are still some tests from Friday that need to be analyzed, along with tests from Saturday, hence the number is not final.

According to the most recent statistics, a total of 303 cases have now been registered in the Faroe Islands. An additional 22 recoveries have been announced – all of them foreign sailors who tested positive two weeks ago.

Hence there are currently 88 active cases in the Faroe Islands and 215 people have recovered.

55.877 tests have now been conducted in the Faroe Islands, more than 900 people are quarantined, and no one is currently hospitalized.

