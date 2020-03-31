COVID-19: 169 confirmed cases – three currently hospitalized

Since yesterday, two new COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in the Faroe Islands – the lowest number of new cases in a single day since 13 March.

The total number of confirmed cases is now 169 after 4.065 tests have been conducted. Six people are still waiting for their test results.

The number of recoveries is now 74, meaning the number of active cases is now 95.

Since the first COVID-19 case arrived in the Faroe Islands, less than ten people have been hospitalized because of the disease. The current number of COVID-19 patients in the hospital is three, and according to Kringvarp Føroya, none of them is in need of intensive care.