Since yesterday, another nine cases have been confirmed, bringing the total number of COVID-19 cases in the Faroe Islands to 168.

According to the chief medical officer of the Faroe Islands, 3.825 tests have been conducted so far, and the total number of confirmed recoveries is now 73 – three more than yesterday. This means that the number of active cases is currently 95.

One person is still hospitalized, and 380 people are quarantined.