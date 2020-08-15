COVID-19: 145 active cases – Number of new cases is declining

The number of new COVID-19 cases in the Faroe Islands is declining. For the past couple of days, the number of new cases has been a good deal lower than the previous week.

Since Friday, only five new cases have been registered, meaning the current number of active cases is now 145, and the total number of confirmed cases is 370.

These numbers are based on 70.650 test results, and 28 people are currently waiting on their result.

Since 3 August, the daily number of new cases has been as follows (cases are registered for the day the sample was taken):

3 August: 2

4 August: 14

5 August: 38

6 August: 16

7 August: 11

8 August: 7

9 August: 10

10 August: 13

11 August: 14

12 August: 12

13 August: 5

14 August: 3

More than 900 people are still in quarantine, and no COVID-19 patient is currently hospitalized.

